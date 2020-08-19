Advertisement

Goldmedal Electricals launches i-Sense FM-Bluetooth Music Player

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 19, 2020 3:32 pm

Goldmedal's Bluetooth player with FM is a simple-to-use music player that is stylish yet compact in dimension.
Goldmedal Electricals has introduced has launched the i-Sense FM-Bluetooth Music Player (3M) in India. The i- Sense FM-Bluetooth Player is available at select retail outlets at a starting price of Rs 7,500.

Goldmedal’s Bluetooth player with FM is a simple-to-use music player that is stylish yet compact in dimension. Like all Goldmedal modular products, i-sense FM-Bluetooth player can be installed directly into a flush box with any Goldmedal modular plate.

The i-sense FM-Bluetooth player not only allows one to play FM radio or music from any Bluetooth-enabled MP3 device, an additional line output allows connection to Hi-Fi or multi-room systems. It is also equipped with an in-built stereo amplifier that enables direct speaker connection. Further, one can listen to music through a headphone using the 3.5 mm port.

i-Sense FM-Bluetooth Player can be connected to the Curve stereo speakers. It can be paired via Bluetooth-enabled MP3 device including iPhones and other cell phones.

Commenting on the launch of the innovative Bluetooth speaker, Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, said, “We are pleased to launch the i- Sense FM-Bluetooth Player which we believe is a must-have music player for all music enthusiasts. The innovation and convenience of this product lies in the fact that it can be installed in an existing flush box. Owing to the current work from home scenario and with everyone spending more time indoors, we wanted to cater to these evolving customer needs and have hence introduced this innovative product. This multi-function system from Goldmedal can prove to be a great addition to the current home entertainment system at such times.”

