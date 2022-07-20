Gizmore launches GIZBUD 809 and GIZBUD 851 TWS earbuds at Rs 999

Gizmore, one of India’s Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear and home audio brands, has expanded its personal audio range with the launch of GIZBUD 809 and GIZBUD 851 TWS earbuds. These earbuds are Made in India and allow for a truly personalised sound experience, the company says.

The GIZBUD 809 and GIZBUD 851 are both priced at Rs 999. They will be available on major offline and online stores.

GIZBUD 809 and GIZBUD 85 Features

GIZBUD 809 and GIZBUD 851 can be connected to any mobile device and provide a fully immersive audio experience. These earbuds are designed to fit snugly in the ear and can be used during workout sessions. Each bud can also be utilised individually, allowing for simultaneous use by two individuals. The earbuds are housed in a wireless charging case.

The GIZBUD 851 has an elegant and sophisticated appearance and is loaded with functions. It has an immediate wake-up and pairing feature, which means that every time a call comes, all the users can take them out of the case and plug them in to connect.

Further, these earbuds can deliver up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and comes with a Type C charging port. Besides, they are sweat and water resistant.

The GIZBUD 809 is equipped with ENC Noise Reduction to enable crystal clear calls. It has a USB Type-C charging connector for rapid charging and delivers 24 hours of playback on a single charge. In addition, the GIZBUD 809 comes with IPX4 water resistance.

Last month, Gizmore Slate smartwatch was launched for women in India. The smartwatch has been launched in pink, grey and black colours and will retail exclusively on Snapdeal for a price of Rs 2,299. This sale price will be for the first 1,000 consumers on Snapdeal, after which it will be available for Rs 2,699.