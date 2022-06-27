Gizmore Slate smartwatch launched for women in India

Gizmore today launched a new smartwatch in India called Slate, which is the first ’Made in India’ women-centric smartwatch, claims the brand. The brand has partnered with Snapdeal to sell the device Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. The watch has an IPS curved display and supports Always-on display as well.

The smartwatch has been launched in pink, grey and black colours and will retail exclusively on Snapdeal for a price of Rs 2,299. This sale price will be for the first 1,000 consumers on Snapdeal, after which it will be available for Rs 2,699.

Gizmore Slate Specifications

Targeting the women users, Gizmore Slate boasts of a unique design, per the brand, It has a rectangular dial with 1.57 inch IPS Curved Display with a 500-nits peak brightness. It also supports Always-on-Display (AoD) feature. Encased in a metal frame, Gizmore Slate comes with a silicone strap.

Designed for women on the go, Gizmore Slate comes packed with an array of wellness features to track daily activities. The smartwatch has a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, hydration alert, meditative breathing and menstrual cycle tracker. It has multiple sports modes, including Running, Yoga, Swimming, Basketball, Cycling, Trekking, Aerobics, etc.

The smartwatch comes infused with features such as body temperature measurement, Bluetooth calling and Alexa voice assistant. Gizmore Slate further supports more than 100 watch faces and a battery which can deliver up to seven days of performance on a single charge.

“We found a gap in the market, that there are not many smartwatches that cater to women, some of them are too large, too sporty or too techy-looking. Slate is a fashion-forward smartwatch that is designed keeping women in mind and will serve their need for an all-in-one smartwatch that helps them reach their fitness & wellness goals”, said Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder Gizmore.