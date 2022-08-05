Gizmore Gizfit Ultra smartwatch launched in India with over 60 sports modes

Gizmore Gizfit Ultra smartwatch has been launched in India which not only comes with over sixty sports modes, but also has bluetooth calling support and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Furthermore, there’s AI voice assistant support for both Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri.

Gizfit Ultra will be available in three colour options – Grey, Burgundy and Black. While the MRP of Gizfit Ultra is Rs 5,999, it will exclusively retail on Flipkart from August 7, at the best buy price of Rs 1,799. This special price is only for the first four days, after which Gizfit Ultra will be available for Rs 2,699.

The Gizfit Ultra sports a 1.69-inch HD curve display with 500 nits brightness. The Gizfit Ultra further packs in a host of health and fitness features, and over 60 sports modes. The smartwatch is AI Voice Search-enabled and supports Bluetooth calling. In addition, it is compatible with both Alexa and Apple Siri.

It has an IP68 waterproof certification, making it a suitable wear for the current monsoon season. The watch comes with three pre-installed games. The smartwatch also features a built-in speaker and mic. It can further provide 15 days of runtime on a single charge.

The new watch from Gizmore supports heart rate tracking, sleep tracking and checking oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) and pulse rate. It can track all the popular sporting activities and workouts and even help in keeping a check on the menstrual cycle. The smartwatch has an intelligent split screen that makes it convenient to use by adding shortcuts to your frequently used features.

One can make a call, listen to music, or track health seamlessly. It also has the unique feature of call switch function by which you can switch calls from watch to mobile or vice versa.