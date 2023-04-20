GizFit Flash launched by Gizmore in India: Price, Features

Gizmore has launched a new smartwatch in India, called the GizFit Flash. The brand says that with this watch, it is targeting first-time users who are looking for an “affordable yet technologically advanced product”. The watch comes features such as Always-on display, 24 x 7 heart rate monitoring and more.

GizFit Flash: Availability, Price

The smartwatch will be available for purchase in four colour options including Black, White, Red and Blue. It will can be bought via Flipkart from April 21, 2023, for Rs 1,199.

GizFit Flash: Features

The GizFit Flash sports a 1.85-inch screen with a 240 x 286 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It has a metal body design for a sleek look. The smartwatch has advanced Bluetooth calling capabilities with a built-in microphone and speaker along with single-chip connectivity, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their smartwatch.

The AI voice assistance feature on the Gizfit Flash enables users to give commands to popular virtual assistants like Alexa or Siri, manage schedules, set reminders, and more.

Next, the Gizmore Gizfit Flash has a health suite that can be availed with its DaFIT App. This comprehensive suite of health tracking features includes SpO2 monitoring, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, calorie burn tracking, hydration alerts, menstrual tracking for women, sleep monitoring, and guided breathing exercises.

In addition to its health tracking features, the Gizfit Flash includes multiple sports modes, a step pedometer, a calorie monitor, and a stopwatch as well. The watch is also designed to withstand accidental splashes, thanks to the IP67 water resistance. The watch is rated to last 15 days on a single charge.

For added customization, the Gizfit Flash has multiple cloud-based watch faces that can be updated over the air (OTA) and a split screen shortcut, allowing users to personalize their smartwatch as per their preference. Gizfit Flash has three built-in games also, such as 2048, Thunder Battleship and Young Bird.