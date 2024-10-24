Generative Wallpaper Feature for 2024 Samsung AI TVs Announced

A generative wallpaper feature for 2024 Samsung AI TVs has been announced by the Korean OEM which can generate personalised 4K images. The new feature is supported on 2024 Neo QLED and QLED models, powered by Tizen OS. Here’s everything to know about the feature.

The new Generative Wallpaper feature for 2024 Samsung AI TVs will be supported on the Neo QLED and QLED models, running on Tizen OS. This new feature leverages AI to create custom 4K images that enhance the TV’s display, offering users a unique way to personalise their viewing experience.

Through Generative Wallpaper, Samsung says it aims to deliver high-quality visuals that seamlessly integrate with the user’s “home décor and creating a welcoming and immersive atmosphere.” The feature will be available through Samsung’s Ambient Mode, which transforms the TV into a canvas for curated visuals, including useful information like weather updates, news and time.

To access the feature, users can simply navigate to the ‘Ambient Mode’ menu, select the button and choose from themes such as ‘Happy Holiday’ or ‘Party.’ Samsung’s AI technology then provides 4K visuals. Generative Wallpaper for Samsung’s AI TVs will debut this month in South Korea, North America and Europe, with a global rollout planned for 2025.

Earlier this month, Samsung also announced that its AI home appliances will soon get Knox Matrix support. The company aims to strengthen the security of not only individual products but also interconnected devices, providing users with peace of mind when using AI home appliances.

In addition, Samsung AI home appliances will also get mobile biometric authentication next year — eliminating the need to enter IDs and passwords and preventing login information from being exposed. Samsung also announced that Passkey will be introduced next year to the refrigerator with AI Family Hub as well as home appliances equipped with the 7-inch AI Home LCD screen.