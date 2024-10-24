Samsung Galaxy AI Will Support 20 Languages by End of 2024

Samsung Galaxy AI will support 20 languages by end of this year as the company continues to expand the accessibility of its AI features by adding support for new languages. Galaxy AI was first announced earlier this year with Galaxy S24 series and has since been updated with new features with the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Samsung announced the upcoming expansion of four new languages for Galaxy AI: Turkish, Dutch, Swedish and Romanian. Existing supported languages will also expand to cover additional dialects in traditional Chinese and Portuguese (Europe). This expanded support will begin rolling out from the end of October, confirmed the company via a blog post.

Samsung currently supports 16 languages for its AI features, and with the recent expansion, by the end of this year, Galaxy AI will support 20 languages. “This update means even more users will be able to lower language barriers and step into a larger world with the power of Galaxy AI,” said Samsung. The new languages and dialects will be available for download as language packs from the Settings App of compatible Galaxy devices.

Read More: Samsung Tri-Fold Galaxy Z Smartphone in Works to Challenge Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate

Separately, Samsung reiterated in the footnotes of the blog post that Galaxy AI features “will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices.” This means that the company might begin charging a fee for a certain set of Galaxy AI features starting from the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, the brand has been pushing for better software support on its budget Galaxy A-series devices as well. The Galaxy A16 5G which was recently launched in India, comes with support for 6 years of OS updates and security patches which makes it a segment-first feature, as well as a first for the brand’s A-series phones.