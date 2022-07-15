Garmin launches Edge 1040 Solar GPS Bike Computer, Varia RCT715 Tail Light with Built-in Camera in India

Garmin has launched two new additions to their Cycling products range – a GPS biking computer the Edge 1040 Solar and the Varia RCT715 rearview radar activated tail light with built-in camera. Equipped with Garmin’s trademarked PowerGlass technology, the Edge 1040 Solar offers over 100 hours of battery life in battery saver mode.

Varia RCT715 Radar Camera is priced at Rs 40,490, Edge 1040 Solar comes at Rs 72,990 while the Edge 1040 Bundle (non-solar version) comes for Rs 67,990. The products are available to purchase via Garmin Brand Store, Amazon India and Synergizer.

Edge 1040 Solar

Equipped with Garmin’s trademarked PowerGlass technology, the Edge 1040 Solar offers over 100 hours of battery life in battery saver mode. Additionally, the device also comes equipped with multi-band GNSS technology to provide more accurate GPS positioning in challenging ride environments, such as dense urban areas or under deep tree cover.

The device will also continue to provide daily workout suggestions based on the current training load and VO2 max of the rider. During a ride, the Edge 1040 Solar lets riders see how their body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation and receive in-ride notifications when it’s time to refuel or rehydrate.

Additionally, ClimbPro lets riders see the remaining ascent and grade for each climb when following a course and review their performance on the climbs post-ride right from the Edge 1040 Solar or in Garmin Connect. Meanwhile, mountain bike metrics, including jump count, jump distance, hang time, grit and flow track the details of every ride.

Garmin’s built-in safety and tracking features include incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack so the loved ones can follow the cyclists’ real-time location and view their entire preplanned course. The group messaging and tracking feature on the device also lets cyclists stay in touch when they get separated from the pack.

In addition to receiving smart notifications and automatically uploading rides to Garmin Connect, the Edge 1040 Solar also easily pairs with the Tacx indoor trainer, so cyclists can ride whenever they want. When connected to sensors, cyclists can keep track of the battery status of their sensors with post-ride reporting directly on the Edge 1040 Solar and battery alert messages between rides through the Garmin Connect smart device app.

Garmin Varia RCT715

As for the Garmin Varia RCT715, it is designed to ensure the safety of the riders, the Varia RCT715 offers Maximum awareness and issues both visual and audible notifications to warn riders of approaching vehicles, up to 140 yards away. The tail light on the device can be seen up to a mile away, allowing the drivers on the road to see the cyclist before the radar sees the vehicle.

Featuring multiple pairing options, the Varia RCT715 can be used with a compatible Garmin Edge bike computer, Garmin smartwatch, or the Varia smart device app. When paired with a compatible smartphone, the device integrates with select third-party apps, such as Ride with GPS, to let cyclists get the rearview radar notifications.

The Varia RCT715 features up to 4 hours of battery life with radar and tail light on solid high or night flash and up to 6 hours with radar and tail light on day flash – all with the camera continuously recording at 1080p.