Garmin Forerunner 955 with Solar Charging and Forerunner 255 Series launched in India

Garmin today launched world’s first dedicated GPS running smartwatch with solar charging, Forerunner 955 Solar and GPS running smartwatch Forerunner 255 series in India. Featuring the Power Glass solar charging lens, the Forerunner 955 Solar gives athletes up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 49 hours in GPS mode.

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Basic in Slate Gray and Tidal Blue colours will be available for Rs 37,490 in India. The Forerunner 255S Basic will come in Powder Grey for Rs 37,490. The Forerunner 255 Music and 255S Music in Black colour will come for Rs 42,990 each. The Forerunner 955 in Black colour will cost Rs 53,490 in India while the Forerunner 955 Solar variant in Black colour will cost Rs 63,990.

All watches are available for purchase starting today via Garmin Brand Store, Helios watch store, Just in time, Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ and Synergizer. Some watches may not be available at select stores.

Forerunner 955 Solar

Featuring a Power Glass solar charging lens, the Forerunner 955 Solar gives athletes 50% more battery life – up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 49 hours in GPS mode with solar. The Forerunner 955 Solar features an always-on and full-color display. The responsive touchscreen complements the traditional 5-button design, allowing for easy access to everyday health and other features.

Designed with the runner in mind, the Forerunner 955 Solar adds innovative new features like heart rate variability (HRV) status, a training readiness score and race widget to help athletes better prepare for upcoming races.

Runners and triathletes can further make use of the device by syncing indoor and outdoor workouts automatically from Garmin Connect, the Tacx training app and other third-party platforms. The Forerunner 955 Solar is also compatible with Garmin Coach which provides free 5K, 10K and half-marathon training plans that adapt based on a runner’s goals and performance.

The Forerunner 955 Solar also supports built-in music (download up to 2,000 songs from playlists on Spotify and Amazon Music, smart notifications for calls, text messages, social media updates and alerts from an athlete’s iOS or Android smartphone. It also offers Safety and tracking features such as sending an athlete’s live location to chosen emergency contacts – or automatically sending a message if an incident is detected.

While riding inside, athletes can also control a Tacx Smart trainer via ANT+ technology right from the watch for course simulation, automatic resistance changes and workout prompts when using courses or workouts. Lastly, the watch can be personalized with custom watch faces, data fields, and apps and widgets from the Connect IQ Store.

Forerunner 255 Series

Forerunner 255 series of GPS running smartwatches comes with a bunch of features and includes full triathlon support, new training metrics, enhanced smartwatch features (when paired with a smartphone) and more. The Forerunner 255S and Forerunner 255S Music are available in 41 mm sized cases while the Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255 Music are available in 46 mm cases. The smartwatches can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in GPS mode on a single charge.

Similar to the 955 Solar, the Forerunner 255 Music and Forerunner 255S Music can store up to 500 songs on the watch, including playlists from Spotify and Amazon Music from an iOS or Android smartphone. It can also connect to users’ wireless headphones for phone-free listening.

The Forerunner 955 solar and Forerunner 255 series track overall well-being 24/7. Wrist-based Pulse Ox monitors blood oxygen saturation levels while there’s a Body Battery feature which shows current energy levels of the user. Every morning, the smartwatch provides a personalized score of users’ sleep quality, different sleep stages, heart rate, stress, Pulse Ox and respiration data. Women can use the women’s health tracking app to track their pregnancy and adjust their training to plan for upcoming races based on where they are in their menstrual cycle.