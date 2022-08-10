Garmin Enduro 2 launched with up to 46 days of battery life

Garmin has launched a new smartwatch called Enduro 2 which acts as the successor to last year’ Enduro. The watch is designed for those into endurance sports like mountain climbing, hiking, and others. It comes with features like a 46-day battery life, an LED flashlight and more.

The Enduro 2 carries a $1,099.99 (approx Rs 87,400) price tag. It is made of lightweight titanium has a touchscreen protected by a Power Sapphire lens, and a nylon band. Users can extend the watch’s battery life in GPS mode to up to 150 hours with solar charging and SatIQ technology. It can last up to 46 days in the smartwatch mode.

Traditional button controls that work in any environment are matched with a new touchscreen interface for quick access to selections and functions. It has the Trail run VO2 max feature which estimates the cardiovascular fitness level of trail runners by adjusting based on the varying trail and terrain conditions that can affect run performance.

Next, there’s a visual race predictor which, based on your running history and overall fitness level, provides an estimate of what your pace could be for the distance you want to run. Trend data shows how your training is having an impact over time. Further, one can use preloaded activity profiles for trail running, swimming, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, indoor climbing and more.

These features arrive in addition to the basic ones which include heart rate, stress, SpO2, and sleep tracking, as well as Health Snapshot, Body Battery, and Fitness Age. The Enduro 2 also retains Garmin Pay and incident detection, and now has music storage.