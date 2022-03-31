Garmin D2 Mach 1 Aviator is a smartwatch built for pilots and aviation enthusiasts

Garmin has unveiled a new smartwatch called D2 Mach 1 Aviator that is aimed at pilots. The watch comes with an 11-day battery life and has a Horizontal Situation Indicator (HSI). You also get an AMOLED display with touch support, built-in heart rate monitor, and support for multi-band frequency. The watch even has multi-GNSS for accurate GPS tracking.

The Garmin D2 Mach 1 price is available in the US for $1,199.99 (approx Rs 90,900) for an Oxford Brown leather band variant or $1,299.99 (approx Rs 98,400) for a Vented Titanium bracelet variant. Pricing and availability is yet to be unveiled for other markets.

Garmin D2 Mach 1 Specifications

The Garmin D2 Mach 1 sports a 1.3-inch (416×416 pixels) always-on vivid AMOLED display which is surrounded by a build made of sapphire and titanium materials. It is equipped with GPS along with multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS support as well as direct-to navigation. Using Direct-to navigation, one can navigate straight to a location or waypoint in the worldwide aeronautical database. Or choose the Nearest function to activate a path to a nearby airport.

The watch offers aviation weather access as well, including METARs, TAFs and MOS, to see winds, visibility, barometric pressure and more. Furthermore, you get aviation alerts like time, distance, altitude and a fuel timer. The smartwatch also comes with 32GB of onboard storage that can be used to store music files for offline playback.

Read More: Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series launched in India

Using the Meteogram feature, one can see graphical indications of MOS forecasts for specific airports, including projections for temperature trends, wind, dewpoint, sky cover, precipitation probability and more. The D2 Mach 1 is also claimed to be capable enough to track flights on takeoff and then transfer the date, duration, and total flight time and route to the flyGarmin.com logbook.

You also get multiple health tracking features such as heart rate and sleep monitoring, Pulse Ox (SpO2) tracking, and Body Battery energy monitoring. There are also sports tracking features to track various gym activities, cardio workouts, cycling, swimming, and yoga. Next, there’s an HSI course needle so you can easily see if you’re left or right of your desired flight path. One can also manually set vibrating alerts to remind when it’s time to switch fuel tanks or perform other time-critical tasks.

The Garmin D2 Mach 1 can be paired with either an iPhone or an Android smartphone. It comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options. When using the Fly activity that includes GPS and Pulse Ox features, the Garmin D2 Mach 1 is can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. The smartwatch in its regular use can, however, last for up to 11 days on a single charge.