Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series launched in India

Garmin India has launched six models under Instinct 2 smartwatch series in India. The series include the Instinct 2S, Instinct 2S Solar, Instinct 2, Instinct 2 Camo Edition, Instinct 2 Solar, and Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition.

As per the company, the USP of the Instinct 2 Series is unlimited battery life. The series is available in two sizes 45 mm and 40 mm. Both available in non-solar version and solar versions.

Garmin Instinct 2 Series Price and availability

Garmin Instinct 2S is priced at Rs 33, 990 in India. The watch is offered in single graphite colour.

The Instinct 2S Solar is priced at Rs 43,990. Both the smartwatches are available in Garmin Brand Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury and retail stores.

The Instinct 2 is available at Rs 36,990 and the Instinct 2 Camo edition is priced at Rs 41,490. The Instinct 2 Solar is priced at Rs 46,990, the Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition is priced at Rs 51,990.

All the watches will be available in Garmin Brand Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury and retail stores beginning March 14, 2022.

Garmin Instinct 2 Series Features

The smartwatches are available in two sizes: the standard model is 45 mm in diameter, and the Instinct 2S models are 40 mm in diameter. The series is built to military standard 810 for thermal and shock resistant.

Further, the Instinct 2 is water resistant up to 100 meters. The watch can be paired with the Garmin Connect app. Users can download applications, widgets, watch faces, data fields, and more from the Garmin Connect IQ store.

For the battery life, the company claims that the Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series offers up to four weeks of battery life. The solar models are said to offer unlimited battery life in the smartwatch mode and 48 hours in GPS mode.

Additionally, Instinct 2 Series comes loaded with sports apps and activities that let users track their fitness activities. Garmin Pay is available for on the go payments for the Instinct 2 Solar models.

Moreover, the health features in the series include workouts, Stress tracking, sleep score, advanced sleep and body battery energy monitoring. In addition, it can also be used to track Pulse Ox, intensity minutes to track the activities, and women’s health tracking to monitor menstrual cycle and pregnancy.

Lastly, the Tactical Edition comes in black or coyote tan. It includes actical features such a Kill Switch, Stealth Mode, Night Vision Goggle Compatibility, Dual Format Position Coordinates, and Jumpmaster Activity Mode. Besides, the second in the Camo Edition with Graphite patterns.