G-SHOCK Storm Chaser MTG-B2000YST-1A Limited Edition Watch Launched in India for Rs 94,995

G-SHOCK has announced the launch of the Storm Chaser MTG-B2000YST-1A Limited Edition watch in India. The watch was launched in the US and European markets back in November 2024. As per G-SHOCK, the “highly distinctive MTG-B2000YS design takes inspiration from storm chasers — those intrepid meteorological researchers who head straight into extreme weather like tornadoes and supercell thunderstorms.”

G-SHOCK Storm Chaser MTG-B2000YST-1A: Price, Availability

The MTG-B2000YST-1A is priced at Rs 94,995 and is available at Casio and G-SHOCK retail stores across India. It is also sold online through Casio’s official website.

G-SHOCK Storm Chaser MTG-B2000YST-1A: Features

The MTG-B2000YST-1A showcases a striking design with a rainbow ion-plated bezel, a carbon frame, and a mixed-color resin Band inspired by stormy skies. The bezel blends blue and silver ion plating to symbolize shifting weather patterns, while its layered construction of carbon and glass fiber evokes the appearance of lightning streaks. Adding to its dynamic aesthetic, a phosphorescent layer provides a glow-in-the-dark effect, simulating flashes of lightning.

Read More: Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series Smartwatches Launched in India

Soft urethane is used for the band, delivering flexibility and durability. Molding it with mixed colors of resin captures the look and intensity of extreme weather conditions. One can even download the CASIO WATCHES App to pair with your smartphone via Bluetooth. It further comes with Multiband 6, Solar charging system, and high-brightness LED light.

The watch is 20 bar water resistant as well and gets additional features like battery level indicator, countdown timer, a 24-hour stopwatch, approximately 300 world time cities, phone finder, daily alarm, full auto-calendar, and more. The watch has a Spherical Glass with Sapphire crystal protection and anti-reflective coating. The watch has an approximate runtime of 5 months.