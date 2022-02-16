FLiX by Beetel launches S12 Pro Talk On Smartwatch in India

FLiX by Beetel has launched a new Smartwatch in India called the S12 Pro Talk Smartwatch. The smartwatch comes equipped with HD Bluetooth calling, Bigger Display, multi-sports mode, along with other Technology features at an affordable price point. The smartwatch would be initially available on Amazon.in and Udaan (Homegrown business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform).

FLiX S12 Pro Talk On Smartwatch Specifications

The wristwatch is priced for Rs 3,999 and is currently available at a special introductory price of Rs 2,999. It has a metallic build and provides a premium feel thanks to its Curved Edge square design with a wide 1.54″ LCD display with 240 x 240 pixel resolution. It has an extended battery life, with up to 4 hours of continuous calling time and up to 20-25 days of standby time. S12 Pro Talk Smartwatch has smart recognition and supports multiple sports modes to provide additional opportunities for fitness activities.

The S12 Pro Talk Smartwatch supports Bluetooth v5.0, hands-free talking with HD sound. Whether a user is exercising or driving, their phone can be pushed to their watch in time for incoming calls. Furthermore, it supports one-touch answering, which frees up the user’s hands while allowing greater communication flexibility.

The smartwatch is a comprehensive health suite that monitors blood pressure and recommends relaxation and breathing techniques to alleviate anxiety. It also tracks heart rate and oxygen levels to guarantee proactive health care. Another value addition is the body temperature and SpO2 feature. Other features include the number of calories burned, the number of steps done, the overall distance travelled, and so on.

The smartwatch also comes bundled with multiple watch faces to enhance the viewing experience. The smartwatch runs on a proprietary OS with a quick access honeycomb menu. S12 Pro Talk Smartwatch works with Android smartphones and iPhone models, and settings can be synced with the V-Band app Available at App Store and Play Store. Sliding your finger from the top reveals the quick action menu. The smartwatch is IP65 Dust and Splash resistance to ensure safety during testing weather conditions.