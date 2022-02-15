PLAY launches PLAYFIT DIAL and PLAYFIT XL smartwatches at starting Rs 2,999

PLAY has today launched PLAYFIT DIAL and PLAYFIT XL ‘made-in-India’ smartwatches in India. Consumers can purchase these watches via PLAY’s official website and leading e-commerce platforms from 15th Feb 22 and Rs 2999 onwards.

PLAYFIT DIAL and PLAYFIT XL are integrated with bigger and sharper display, multiple sports modes, heart rate watchdog, fitness supervisor, sleep tracker, blood-oxygen monitor.

In addition, PLAYFIT DIAL, as the name suggests, has a BlueTooth calling attribute, In-Plane Switching (IPS) screen, and a bigger display for enhanced visual stimulations. Both smartwatch models come with multiple, customizable, and cloud-hosted watch faces so that users can personalize their personal style as per their mood and the day.

Users can also monitor their fitness progress through a detailed health report and performance measure on the PLAYFIT application available through the Android and iOS store. The app provides benefit of upgrading the mobile phone and also upgrading to another PLAY device without losing the previous historical fitness data. The other same wrist-wear models of the brand can also use the app.

PLAYFIT DIAL – Rs 3999

Launched in Gold colour variant, PLAYFIT DIAL has a composite metal-design purposefully made lightweight so that it is easier for wrist-wear. The smartwatch features a 1.75 inches square multi-point touch dial, an IPS display and a toughened glass that provides adequate strength to withstand the daily wear.

With an IP67 rating, PLAYFIT DIAL is resistant to dust, sweat, and light rain. The smartwatch can be used for steps tracking, sleep monitoring or even tracking your heart rate or SPO2, Blood oxygen levels.

The company claims to offer up to 5-days on a full charge. The battery life extends up to 15-days for users with moderate calling & internet usage. The magnetic charger charges the smartwatch in less than 120 minutes.

It comes enabled with notification alerts combined with vibration for voice calls, social networking services, messages, email. In addition, PLAYFIT comes with powerful Enhanced Bass and Extra Loud (EBEL) speaker drivers.

PLAYFIT XL – Rs 2999

Available in Steel Gray color, PLAYFIT XL, as the name suggests, comes with a bigger 1.69”, multi-touch display with a toughened glass. Designed to keep up to 15 days on a full charge, consumers need to connect the device with a magnetic dock charger.

PLAYFIT XL has an IP68 rating that makes it immune to dust and any form of liquid. It comes with notification alerts coupled with vibration modes for incoming calls, social networking services, messages, email and local city weather updates. One can easily set a pedometer, sedentary alerts, sleep monitoring, and drink or medication reminders. Plus, users will be able to control music playlist, alarm, stopwatch, camera, and even find their phone.