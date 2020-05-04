Advertisement

Flipkart listing shows May 8 as release date for Motorola Razr

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 04, 2020 12:12 pm

Motorola Razr is now listed with May 8 tentative release date on Flipkart.
Motorola launched its Motorola Razr foldable smartphone in India in March this year. Now Motorola Razr has been found listed on Flipkart with a new release date of May 8.

 

Moto Razr was first scheduled to go on sale on Flipkart starting from April 2. But Motorola earlier postponed the sale of Motorola Razr to 15 April due to COVID-19 pandemic. Later it pushed the first sale date of the phone to May 6 in the country after lockdown period extension in India till May 3. And now it has been further extended to May 17 in the country.

For smartphones, customers in the Green and Orange zones will be able to purchase the handset from online stores, while one would be available to buy any smartphone through an offline store in some Red zones.

 

Motorola Razr is now listed with May 8 tentative release date on Flipkart. However, Motorola India has not revealed any new update through its social channels that when the sales of Motorola Razr will exactly start in India.



Motorola Razr comes in a sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs 1,24,999. It comes in Noir Black colour. In terms of specifications, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs Android 9.0 (Pie) out-of-the-box and is fueled by a 2,510mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

 Motorola Razr

Moto Razr features 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with 876x2142 pixels resolution and a 2.7-inch cover screen on the exterior of the phone that allows users to capture selfies, view notifications, and control music playback. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

 

For the camera, Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera with dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization that doubles as a selfie when the phone is in folded state. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on top of the main display notch.

 

Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C. There is no SIM card slot of the phone, but it does support eSIM cards. Dimensions are  72 x 172 x 6.9mm when unfolded and 72 x 94 x 14mm when folded. The phone weighs 205 grams.

