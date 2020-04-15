Moto Razr first sale to be now held on May 6 in India

Moto Razr was first scheduled to go on sale on Flipkart starting from April 2.

Advertisement

Motorola launched its Motorola Razr foldable smartphone in India last month. Now the first sale of the phone will be held on May 6 in the country.

Moto Razr was first scheduled to go on sale on Flipkart starting from April 2. But due to current scenario of nation-wide lockdown, Motorola earlier postponed the sale of Motorola Razr to 15 April. Now since the lockdown period has been extended to May 3 in the country, the sale date has been further postponed to May 6.

Advertisement

“Due to the prevailing situation and extension of nationwide lockdown, sale of all non-essential products and services has been discontinued. In line with the government guidelines, Motorola razr will now go on sale after the revised lockdown period, starting May 6th 2020 (which was earlier scheduled for 15th April, 2020). We are hopeful that the situation will get better in the coming days and are working with our partners towards ensuring a smooth purchase experience for consumers across both online and offline channels, once the lockdown is lifted” Motorola said in a statement.







Motorola Razr is priced at Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and it comes in Noir Black colour. In terms of specifications, the phone runs Android 9.0 (Pie) out-of-the-box. It is fueled by a 2,510mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Moto Razr features 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with 876x2142 pixels resolution and a 2.7-inch cover screen on the exterior of the phone that allows users to capture selfies, view notifications, and control music playback. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For the camera, it has the single, Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera with dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization that doubles as a selfie when the phone is in folded state. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on top of the main display notch.

Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C. There is no SIM card slot of the phone, but it does support eSIM cards. Dimensions are 72 x 172 x 6.9mm when unfolded and 72 x 94 x 14mm when folded. The phone weighs 205 grams.