Google Adds Deep Research in NotebookLM, Support for Additional File Types

Google has added Deep Research in NotebookLM with the latest update for its AI tool, along with support for uploading “more of the file types you use every day.” Deep Research will act “like your dedicated researcher, synthesising a detailed report or recommending relevant articles, papers or websites — and you can direct this “researcher” to search specific places, too,” according to Google.

With your guidance, Deep Research in NotebookLM “takes your question, creates a research plan and browses hundreds of websites on your behalf, refining its search as it learns. In a few minutes, it generates an organized, insightful, source-grounded report.”

However, NotebookLM’s Deep Research is different than what’s offered in Gemini. In NotebookLM, the report is just the beginning. You can add the report and its sources directly into your notebook. You can continue to add other sources while Deep Research runs in the background, helping you assemble a rich knowledge base on any topic without leaving your workflow. And you can then use any of NotebookLM’s capabilities, such as Audio or Video overviews, to pull insights or transform content to understand the topic better.

To get started, in the source panel of NotebookLM, select Web as a source. Then choose your research style between Deep Research and Fast Research, where the latter is best for a quick search. It rapidly scans for information, letting you immediately review and import sources.

Next, based on user feedback, the company is also adding support for uploading new file types in NotebookLM, such as:

Google Sheets: Add structured data and ask information on key statistics or generate summaries from your spreadsheets.

Drive files as URLs: Add drive files as URLs, with a simple copy-paste, just like any website or YouTube video. You can even add multiple links, separated with commas

Images: Upload a photo of your hand-written notes or a brochure you got.

PDFs from Google Drive: Add research papers, reports or ebooks directly from Drive, skipping downloading and re-uploading.

Microsoft Word documents (.docx): Upload your .docx files to analyze notes, drafts and other documents.

All these features will be available to all users over the next week with images becoming available over the next few weeks.