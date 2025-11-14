BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 Monitor Light Launched in India: All Details

BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 monitor light has been announced in India as the company’s “next-generation flagship monitor light engineered to deliver optimal eye comfort, intelligent control, and refined design for professionals, creators, and gamers working in dim or variable lighting environments.”

BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2: Price, Availability

The BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 is now available across the BenQ India E-Store, Amazon India, and select retail partners at a price of Rs 17,490.

BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2: Features

Developed over four years of research and user testing, the BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 enhances workspace illumination with a powerful dual-light system and a newly introduced triple-curvature backlight design, offering 423% wider coverage than its predecessor. “The result is a balanced lighting environment that reduces contrast between the monitor and its surroundings, preventing visual fatigue and maintaining comfort and focus during long hours of work,” said the company.

The ScreenBar Halo 2 further addresses the glare which traditional lights cause through its exclusive ASYM-Light optical technology, which uses an 18° asymmetrical cut-off angle to direct light onto the desk instead of the screen. This helps eliminate glare and preventing direct light from reaching the eyes.

Backed by ANSI standards, the optimal luminance ratio of no more than 3:1 between the screen and its surroundings is a core element of the ScreenBar Halo 2’s design philosophy.

Further, the anti-fingerprint coated wireless control dial lets users smoothly adjust brightness (0–100%) and colour temperature (2700K–6500K), making it ideal for colour grading, content creation, or late-night work. The mounting system has also been completely redesigned. Inspired by the gravity-based mechanism of the ScreenBar Pro, the new zinc-alloy clamp supports a wide variety of monitors, from ultra-thin to curved, without causing damage. “It rests gently on the screen instead of clipping on, making it far more screen-friendly,” said JC Pan, Chief Product Designer at BenQ Smart Lighting.

The BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 further comes equipped with smart features, including motion detection that automatically turns the light on when the user returns to the desk and powers it down after inactivity to conserve energy, auto-dimming that adapts brightness to surrounding light conditions, and memory settings that retain personalised lighting preferences.