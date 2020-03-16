  • 23:50 Mar 16, 2020

Motorola Razr with 6.2-inch foldable screen launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2020 1:07 pm

Latest News

Motorola Razr will be available on Flipkart starting from April 2.
Motorola has today launched its foldable smartphone - Motorola Razr in India. The smartphone comes with a price of Rs 1,24,999 and it comes in Noir Black colour.

Motorola Razr will be available on Flipkart starting from April 2nd with pre-bookings starting from today.

Motorola Razr comes with a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) display that has a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display panel can fold completely in half. When folded, there is a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) Quick View display with aspect ratio of 4:3. It can be used to respond to notifications, take selfies, play music, use Google Assistant, and more without having to flip open your phone. Dimensions are  72 x 172 x 6.9mm when unfolded and 72 x 94 x 14mm when folded. Besides, the handset weighs just 205 grams.

 





For the camera, it has the single, Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera with dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization that doubles as a selfie when the phone is in folded state. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on top of the main display notch.

Motorola Razr is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and lacks support for microSD card slot. The phone also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.


The foldable phone runs Android 9.0 (Pie) out-of-the-box and is backed up by 2510mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The Razr does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack. The device is Splash-proof with water-resistant nanocoating.



Latest News from Motorola

