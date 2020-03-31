Moto Razr first sale in India postponed to April 15 due to Coronavirus lockdown

Motorola Razr comes with a price tag of Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Motorola launched its foldable smartphone - Motorola Razr in India this month. The phone was scheduled to go on sale on Flipkart starting from April 2. In the light of current scenario of nation-wide lockdown, Motorola has postponed the sale of Motorola Razr to 15 April.

“In the light of current scenario, Motorola has decided to postpone the sale of motorola razr which was scheduled for 2nd April 2020 to 15th April, 2020 due to the nation-wide lockdown. Keeping national interest on top, we are abiding the government rules and want our e-commerce partners to deliver essential commodities at the moment,” Motorola said in a statement.

Motorola Razr comes with a price tag of Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Noir Black colour.







In terms of specifications, Moto Razr features 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876x2142 pixels) display and a 2.7-inch cover screen on the exterior of the phone that allows users to capture selfies, view notifications, and control music playback. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For the camera, it has the single, Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera with dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization that doubles as a selfie when the phone is in folded state. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on top of the main display notch.

The foldable phone runs Android 9.0 (Pie) out-of-the-box. It is fueled by a 2,510mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.