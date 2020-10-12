Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals

Here are the best deals from the sales of both the biggest e-commerce websites, Amazon and Flipkart.

Flipkart and Amazon's annual sales, the Big Billion Days and the Great Indian Festival respectively, are about to begin. Where the Big Billion Days start from 16th October, the Great Indian Festival starts from 17th. Both the sales will be bringing some great deals to the customers. Let's take a look at what can you buy at the best prices!

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Samsung Galaxy S10

The flagship from Samsung, the Galaxy S10 launched back in February of 2019, still proves to be a great flagship for many. The device will be available for Rs 39,999 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival (GIF) whereas it is currently available for Rs 49,999.

Samsung Galaxy S10 sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. The device is powered by the Exynos 9820 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card.

The device has a Triple rear camera setup including a 16MP with f2.2 aperture ultra wide sensor, a 12MP with f1.5 and f2.4 aperture wide angle and a 12MP f2.4 telephoto camera. On the front, we have a 10MP f1.9 shooter.

The device is backed by a 3400mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Amazfit Bip U Series

The Amazfit Bip U, a wearable device which will be launching during the GIF will be available with an introductory price of Rs 3,499 which is originally priced at Rs 5,999.

The wearable comes with a 1.43-inch colour touch screen, a blood oxygen measurement feature, stress monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, 9-day battery life, and has more than 60 sports modes. The device is also water-resistant upto 50 meters.

Samsung Galaxy M51

The device by Samsung, that launched very recently will be available for Rs 22,499 on Amazon which is currently priced at Rs 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, 386ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 420 nits. Under the hood, the handset is powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a L-shaped quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 32MP shooter on the front as well with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M51 has dual SIM support and 8GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 10 out of the box.

The major highlight of the Galaxy M51 is the 7000mAh battery which will also support 25W fast charging. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Flipkart Big Billion Days

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Launched back in February 2020, the device will be now available at a price of Rs 49,999. The device is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 77,999, which means you will get a discount of Rs 28,000 during the Big Billion Days.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno GPU.

On the camera front, it has a quad-camera setup. The sensors include 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 sensor, 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW sensor, 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA wide-angle lens and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a Sony IMX375 sensor of 10-megapixel.

The phone runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

MarQ 6Kg 5-star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Washing Machine which is currently available for Rs 18,990 will be available for Rs 14,990 during the sale on Flipkart.

The Washing Machine comes with an auto-balance feature that detects and auto-corrects uneven loads. It has 15 intelligent wash programs for different fabrics. It also comes with an Antimicrobial Hot Wash feature, Power-off memory feature, and a perforated drum design with micro holes and curved vanes.

LG G8X

The LG G8X which is currently priced at Rs 54,990 will be available for just Rs 20,000 during the BBD which is one of the best offers available.

The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED Display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

The camera on the LG G8X ThinQ comprises of a 12MP primary unit (1/2.55" sensor, 1.4µm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens (1/2.8", 1.0µm, f/2.4, fixed focus) with 136-degree FoV. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size and 79-degree field of view.

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.