  Jan 25, 2020
Galaxy S20
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20

Price :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

Samsung Galaxy S20 features 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and 563ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor and it will be available with 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand up to 1TB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens along with 3x optical zoom, up to 30x digital zoom and up to 8K 30fps video recording. For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter with up to 4K 60fps video recording. 

 

It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4000mAh battery. The phone comes with IP68 certification making water and dust resistance. The phone features Dolby Atmos stereo speaker tuned by AKG. It measures 152 x 68 x 7.9mm and weighs 164 grams.

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (HDR 10 support, 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

1440 x 3040 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple AI Camera: 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens)
Front Camera

10MP (With Night Mode for selfies)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec,)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (45W Fast Charging on wired, 20W reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0,)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

164 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD,)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot,)
Internet

LTE, HSPA, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BDS, GALILEO,)
USB

Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68),)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Hall-effect, Heart Rate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, RGB (in-display Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

