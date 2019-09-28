Description

Samsung Galaxy S20 features 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and 563ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor and it will be available with 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens along with 3x optical zoom, up to 30x digital zoom and up to 8K 30fps video recording. For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter with up to 4K 60fps video recording.

It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4000mAh battery. The phone comes with IP68 certification making water and dust resistance. The phone features Dolby Atmos stereo speaker tuned by AKG. It measures 152 x 68 x 7.9mm and weighs 164 grams.