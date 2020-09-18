Samsung Galaxy M51 Review: One Plus above the rest!

Samsung recently launched Galaxy M51 for an attractive starting price of Rs 24,999 and it seems to have more ticks than crosses in terms of consumers expectation from a smartphone.

Pros Display, Battery, Camera Cons Speaker, Finger-print magnet

msWhat does a customer want from his smartphone, or what are the most desired features? Well, a couple of research reports point out that display, battery and camera are the most sought after features.

Is Samsung Galaxy M51 worth Buying? Our review might help in answering this query. Let's get started.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications: 6.7" FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, Snapdragon 730G processor, 6GB RAM +8GB RAM/128GB storage, OneUI 2.1 based on Android10, 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, quad-camera setup (64MP primary camera + 5MP depth camera + 12MP ultra-wide camera + 5MP macro lens), 32MP front camera

Samsung Galaxy M51: Look and Feel



If we look at the design of Samsung Galaxy M51, It doesn't have anything extraordinary it just looks like a slightly better version of Galaxy M31s plus the rectangular rear camera module of S20.

So is it bad? No, It looks fine with subtle curved edges and plastic build. Also, by no means it a small device and users will find it difficult to use with a single hand, especially reaching out the volume rocker and top of the display.

The back panel or the way Samsung calls it 'Glasstic' is a combination of plastic and glass. It is super glossy and picks smudges very quickly.

Samsung has loaded a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which is embedded inside the power button on the right-hand side of the phone.

It's responsive and above all, convenient to use. I always felt on display Fingerprint Sensors on Samsung devices are bit slow and lack great animations.

In that case, the side-mounted fingerprint scanner is a well-come move and might be appreciated by the customers.

Apart from that, Samsung has not ditched the 3.5 mm Audio jack in Galaxy M51, which most of the rival brands do as soon they cross the Rs 20,000 price mark.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Display

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 2400×1,080p resolution.

The Super AMOLED Plus display comes with a punch hole which houses the front camera. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Samsung has a tradition of coming up with great displays, and it continues with M51. The display looks fantastic with excellent viewing angles and vibrant colours. Even visibility in bright sunlight is good.

One will enjoy watching movies, playing games, checking social media feeds and writing on it.

Some users might be disappointed that the phone doesn't have a high refresh rate as seen in OnePlus Nord or Realme, but I didn't find any issue because of that.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Performance

Samsung Galaxy M51 uses a mid-range chipset, but the performance is smooth. During my review process, I never encounter any app crases or lag in the performance.

Multi-tasking and switching between apps and Chrome tabs was a smooth affair. Samsung's OneUI 2.1, which is based on Android 10, is now more cleaner and gives a trouble-free performance as compared to the previous version.

Gameplay was terrific for all most all the casual games, including Candy Crush. Even Graphic intensive games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9 ran well at the default quality setting.

I liked the call quality on Galaxy M51 but felt speaker quality was a bit of let down. It was loud, but not crystal clear.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Battery

Now time to talk about the battery, The most promoted feature of M51 by Samsung. The 7000mAh battery in the first in its segment by a brand selling phones in India.

I was able to two days blackout on heavy usage before needing to recharge the phone again. If you use it moderately, one can expect three days backup. It takes around 2hours to charge the battery from 0-100%.

Among all the smartphones, I have reviewed in the last couple of months Galaxy M 51 battery output is way ahead of others.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Camera

The Galaxy M51 has a quad-camera setup at the rear and a single camera on the front.

The picture quality from the rear camera is excellent. The images have the right amount of dealing and colours look punchy. The output of the front camera is better than most of the competitors in its price range.

Most of the smartphone cameras out there in the market don't perform well in low light, but Samsung has surprised us. The pictured clicked in low light come out well. Detailing is not amiss, and Grey colour tones do not overshadow the original colour.

Verdict Samsung Galaxy M 51 at starting price of Rs 24,999 is a smartphone worth buying if you want a great display, amazing camera, humongous battery and smooth performance. The only thing which I feel could have been better is the speaker output.