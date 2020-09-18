Advertisement

Flipkart Apologizes for 'Incorrect' Disney+ Hotstar Listing

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 18, 2020 11:35 pm

Latest News

Flipkart has now confirmed that it was a pricing error from their side and will be refunding those who bought it.
Advertisement

Generally, if the price of something is too good to be true, people become a little sceptical about the same but, still take the risk of buying it. A similar thing happened on Flipkart today when customers saw Rs 1500 worth Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription selling for an unbelievable price of Rs 99 and actually bought one. For the people who did buy one happily, you're all in for disappointments as Flipkart has now confirmed that it was a pricing error from their side.

 

Flipkart has released a statement on this in which it has stated, "The Disney Hotstar subscription offer was due to an unexpected error. All the purchases will be refunded." The e-commerce giant also apologised about the same saying, "We apologise for the inconvenience. All orders cancelled will be refunded."

Advertisement

 

Gadgets360 reached out Disney+ Hotstar support account to ask about the same, and they replied "This is not an official listing and we would request you not to initiate any transactions with illegal listings. We have already flagged this for removal." The page has now been removed from Flipkart.

 

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership costs Rs 399 a year and Premium costs Rs 1,499 per annum. The only reason why a lot of people trusted this listing is because of the fact that this membership was being sold by one of the biggest sellers on Flipkart, RetailNet.

 

Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer with Android 9 and dedicated remote at Rs 3,499

Flipkart Quick hyperlocal 90-minute delivery service launched in Bengaluru

Flipkart introduces new feature to its refurbished goods platform 2GUD

Flipkart introduces three new languages on its platform

Flipkart, Amazon to start selling mobile & laptops in India from 20 April

Flipkart partners with Spencer for doorstep delivery in Hyderabad

Latest News from Flipkart

You might like this

Tags: Flipkart

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Paytm is Back on the Google Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Paytm app removed from Google Play Store, Paytm says users money safe

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India
Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV
Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression
TWS earbuds buying Guide

TWS earbuds buying Guide

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies