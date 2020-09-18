Best Prepaid plans to watch Dream11 IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP without a subscription

The new plans from Jio and Airtel provide you with 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription that will help you watch the IPL 2020 without actually buying the subscription from Hotstar

The cricket season is right around the corner with Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning from 19th Of September, that is tomorrow. People have been looking for various sources to watch it and we are here to help you.

Here are the best-prepaid plans from Jio and Airtel that will help you watch Hotstar VIP without a subscription, and hence, IPL 2020.

Dream11 IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP: Airtel

Rs 401 Plan

With the Rs 401 plan, you will get 30GB of data which has a validity of 28 days. And you will get 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 for free.

Rs 448 Plan

With this plan, you will get 3GB of data per day, unlimited calls, 100SMS per day with 28 days of validity. 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 is included for free. You also get Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music and much more benefits.

Rs 599 Plan

With the Rs 599 plan, 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, 100SMS per day with a plan validity of 56 days. As is the case with other plans, a year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 is included for free with other benefits.

Rs 2698 Plan

With this plan, you get a plan validity of 365 days, yes, a year. You get 2GB per day, unlimited calls, 100SMS per day, and a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year which is worth Rs 399.

Dream11 IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP: Jio

Jio has 5 plans which include the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 for free.

Rs 598 Jio Cricket Plan

This plan was recently announced by Jio because of the IPL season. The new plan Jio Rs 598 prepaid plan comes with 2GB data per day, unlimited on-net calls, 2,000 non-Jio FUP minutes, 100 SMSs a day, access to a variety of Jio apps and 1 year free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The validity of the plan is for 56 days.

Rs 777 Jio Cricket Plan

The Rs 777 plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS a day, free Jio-to-Jio calls, 3,000 non-Jio FUP minutes, and complimentary Jio apps for a validity of 84 days.

Rs 499 add-on Jio cricket plan

The Rs 499 add-on plan offers 1.5GB data per day with one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership. The validity of the data benefit is 56 days. However, the pack does not offer any calling or SMS benefits.

Rs 401 Jio Cricket Plan

The Rs 401 plan offers 3GB data per day, free Jio-to-Jio calling, 1,000 non-Jio FUP minutes for 28 days. The pack also offers 100 SMS per day along with complimentary subscription of all Jio apps.

Rs 2599 Jio Cricket Plan

The Rs 2,599 annual plan also offers a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. It offers 2GB data per day, free Jio-to-Jio calls, 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes, free 100 SMSs a day for 365 days. It also offers a complimentary subscription to its range of Jio apps.

So these are the best plans from telecom operators that will help you watch IPL 2020 without any disruptions.