Advertisement

JioFiber Vs. Airtel Xstream: Which One's Better?

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 07, 2020 9:43 am

Latest News

Airtel has Rs 499 and 799 plans that offer 40 (More than Jio's 30Mbps) and 100Mbps speeds. Hence, Airtel has a clear lead here as the telco includes access to 10,000+ movies, 7 OTT app subscriptions and 5 Studios.
Advertisement

Jio revamped its JioFiber plans this week and they offer better value for money now than ever before. As a result, Airtel has also revamped its broadband plans. In this article, let's compare the plans and find out which telco has more to offer.

 

Starting with Jio, excluding the high-end plans, the giant offers Rs 399, 699, 999, 1499, and 3999 plans with 30, 100, 150, 300Mbps, and 1Gbps speeds respectively. These plans will offer unlimited internet, free voice calls, and OTT app subscription (Not included with Rs 399 and 699 plans) for free.

Advertisement

 

 

Whereas, Airtel's offering Rs 499, 799, 999, 1499, and 3999 plans with speeds of 40, 100, 200, 300Mbps, and 1Gbps speed respectively with unlimited calls, data, access to over 7 OTT apps and Airtel's Xstream movie streaming with over 10,000+ movies in Rs 499 and 799 plans. The Rs 999, 1499 and 3499 plans also include Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5.

Like Jio's 4K set-top box, Airtel includes Xstream box worth Rs 3999 that can be plugged to the TV. It offers over 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Xstream app that includes over 10,000 movies & shows aggregated across 7 OTT apps and 5 studios. To get the Xstream 4K TV Box, customers need to pay a fully refundable deposit of Rs 1,499. The Airtel Xstream bundle is available to customers starting September 7, 2020.

 

Jio Vs. Airtel: Which one's better?

 

The first two plans in Jio are Rs 399 and 699 plans that offer 30 and 100Mbps speeds respectively. Whereas, Airtel has Rs 499 and 799 plans that offer 40 (More than Jio's 30Mbps) and 100Mbps speeds. Hence, Airtel has a clear lead here as the telco includes access to 10,000+ movies, 7 OTT app subscriptions and 5 Studios.

 

Jio's Rs 999 plan offers 150Mbps speed compared to 200Mbps that Airtel has to offer and the difference in speeds is quite significant here. The rest of the plans offered by both telcos are pretty much the same.

 

We weren't sure if Airtel provides parallel upload and download speed as Jio does; hence, we reached out to them and they confirmed the existence of the same which is great.

 

Summing up, if you're choosing from the first two plans in either Airtel or Jio, Airtel's plans are better as they offer more for the price. For the other plans, it is a matter of personal preference.

 

Best 2GB Data Per Day Plans: Jio Vs. Airtel Vs. Vodafone Idea

Airtel Hints at Mobile Tariff Hike

Airtel Payments Bank is now available at over 1650 unbanked villages in Chattisgarh

Airtel partners with PepsiCo to give up to 2GB of data to its customers

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Airtel

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel is Now Offering Unlimited Data on all Broadband Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Vodafone launches Rs 109, Rs 169 prepaid plans with Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies