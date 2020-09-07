JioFiber Vs. Airtel Xstream: Which One's Better?

Airtel has Rs 499 and 799 plans that offer 40 (More than Jio's 30Mbps) and 100Mbps speeds. Hence, Airtel has a clear lead here as the telco includes access to 10,000+ movies, 7 OTT app subscriptions and 5 Studios.

Jio revamped its JioFiber plans this week and they offer better value for money now than ever before. As a result, Airtel has also revamped its broadband plans. In this article, let's compare the plans and find out which telco has more to offer.

Starting with Jio, excluding the high-end plans, the giant offers Rs 399, 699, 999, 1499, and 3999 plans with 30, 100, 150, 300Mbps, and 1Gbps speeds respectively. These plans will offer unlimited internet, free voice calls, and OTT app subscription (Not included with Rs 399 and 699 plans) for free.

Whereas, Airtel's offering Rs 499, 799, 999, 1499, and 3999 plans with speeds of 40, 100, 200, 300Mbps, and 1Gbps speed respectively with unlimited calls, data, access to over 7 OTT apps and Airtel's Xstream movie streaming with over 10,000+ movies in Rs 499 and 799 plans. The Rs 999, 1499 and 3499 plans also include Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5.

Like Jio's 4K set-top box, Airtel includes Xstream box worth Rs 3999 that can be plugged to the TV. It offers over 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Xstream app that includes over 10,000 movies & shows aggregated across 7 OTT apps and 5 studios. To get the Xstream 4K TV Box, customers need to pay a fully refundable deposit of Rs 1,499. The Airtel Xstream bundle is available to customers starting September 7, 2020.

Jio Vs. Airtel: Which one's better?

The first two plans in Jio are Rs 399 and 699 plans that offer 30 and 100Mbps speeds respectively. Whereas, Airtel has Rs 499 and 799 plans that offer 40 (More than Jio's 30Mbps) and 100Mbps speeds. Hence, Airtel has a clear lead here as the telco includes access to 10,000+ movies, 7 OTT app subscriptions and 5 Studios.

Jio's Rs 999 plan offers 150Mbps speed compared to 200Mbps that Airtel has to offer and the difference in speeds is quite significant here. The rest of the plans offered by both telcos are pretty much the same.

We weren't sure if Airtel provides parallel upload and download speed as Jio does; hence, we reached out to them and they confirmed the existence of the same which is great.

Summing up, if you're choosing from the first two plans in either Airtel or Jio, Airtel's plans are better as they offer more for the price. For the other plans, it is a matter of personal preference.