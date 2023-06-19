Fire-boltt Ultimate smartwatch arrives in India

Fire-boltt has come up with a new smartwatch for the Indian region, called the Fire-boltt Ultimate. The new smartwatch from Fire-boltt has a 1.39-inch round display, Bluetooth calling, an IP68 rating and more. Read on to know further about the latest wearable from the Indian brand.

Fire-boltt Ultimate: Price

The smartwatch with a leather strap is available for Rs 1,799, while the metallic variant is priced at Rs 1,999. The leather variant of the watch comes in Black and Brown colours. On the other hand, the metallic variant comes in Black, Silver and Gold colours. It is available to purchase on the company’s official website and Flipkart.

Fire-boltt Ultimate: Specifications

The Ultimate has a 1.39-inch HD display and housed inside a round dial. The display has a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels while the watch supports Bluetooth calling. The watch is has support for AI voice assistants and gets a built-in HD speaker and microphone.

Then, the watch has IP68 rating and features more than 150 cloud-based watch faces. Apart from Bluetooth calling, it also has call logs, a dial pad, and call history access.

For those who workout, the watch can track over 100 workout modes and sports a smart health assistant. The smartwatch supports SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. There are other functions available in the smartwatch including social media notifications, a calculator, a stopwatch, and sedentary alerts among others