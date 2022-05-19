Fire-Boltt Tornado Calling smartwatch launched for Rs 4,999

Fire-Boltt has launched a new smartwatch called Tornado Calling. The new watch is priced at Rs 4,999 and is currently available for purchase on Flipkart.

Fire-Boltt Tornado Calling is available in five colour options, namely Black, Grey, Blue, Green and Red.

Fire-Boltt Tornado Calling Features

This Bluetooth enabled calling smartwatch comes with a 1.72-inch full touch HD display with 320×380 pixels resolution. It is loaded with features that enable the user to monitor their health. The watch has integral calling-related features such as Quick Dial Pad, Call History and Sync Contacts, and Voice Assistant. The direct calling in the smartwatch feature enables the users to call from the dial pad of the smartwatch directly.

This new Smart Health coach is powered by 30 sports modes allowing you to monitor your activity level. Moreover, it comes loaded with health-centric features like SPO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring- meditative breathing. In addition, there is also female health care, sedentary reminder, drink water reminder etc.

The IP67 water-resistant feature ensures that the smartwatch can bear the sweat, the drizzle, dust and work in water for upto 30 minutes. Other features include weather updates, music control synced with voice assistant, smart notifications etc.

Recently, Fire-Boltt launched Hurricane and Ninja2Plus smartwatches. Available in Black, Pink, and Grey colour variants, Fire-Boltt Hurricane is available exclusively on Flipkart. The introductory price of the smartwatch is Rs 1999. It comes with a round dial and has a 1.3” screen, allowing full touch with 240*240 pixels resolution. There are also SPO2 monitors, Heart Rate monitors, sleep monitors, female health trackers, and a meditative breathing feature.

On the other hand, the Ninja2Plus is currently available exclusively on Myntra at an introductory price of Rs 1999. It comes with a 1.69” HD colour LCD screen, 12 sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, and IP68 waterproofing. The other features include smart notifications, camera control, music control, IP68-certification waterproof etc.