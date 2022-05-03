Fire-Boltt launches Hurricane and Ninja2Plus smartwatches

Fire-Boltt has diversified its product portfolio yet again with the launch of two all-new smartwatches – Ninja2Plus and Hurricane. While Ninja2Plus is an enhancement of the existing Ninja range by the brand, Hurricane is the perfect combination of fashion and utility.

Let’s look at the price, specifications, and features of the new smartwatches.

Pricing and Availability

Available in Black, Pink, and Grey colour variants, Fire-Boltt Hurricane is available exclusively on Flipkart. The introductory price of the smartwatch is Rs 1999.

On the other hand, the Ninja2Plus is currently available exclusively on Myntra at an introductory price of Rs 1999.

Fire-Boltt Hurricane Features

This smartwatch with a round dial has a 1.3” screen, allowing full touch with 240*240 pixels resolution. The Hurricane comes with key health trackers such as SPO2 monitor, Heart Rate monitor, sleep monitor and female health tracker, along with meditative breathing feature.

Further the smartwatch is IP67-certified waterproof. It comes loaded with 30 inbuilt sports mode, with smart notifications. Also the battery offers at least up to 7 days, with 15 days standby time. In addition, it comes with 200 cloud-based clock faces.

Fire-Boltt Ninja2Plus Features



Ninja2Plus comes with 1.69” HD colour LCD screen. Further the watch boasts of 2.5D Curved Glass display which offers 240x280px resolution. As per the company, it is also the sleekest smartwatch in the town, with a thickness of merely 9.6mm.

The smartwatch further offers superfast charging and equipped with in-depth power management and optimization to improve battery life. It lasts for 8 days and offers a standby time of a whopping 30 days. It comes with 12 sports mode, SpO2 monitoring, and IP68 waterproofing.

The other features include smart notifications, camera control, music control, IP68-certification waterproof etc.