Fire-boltt Rock, Urban Pro M smartwatches launched in India

Fire-boltt is back with yet another smartwatch launch in India, and it is called the Fire-boltt Rock. The watch has an AMOLED panel, supports Bluetooth calling and can run for up to 7 days.

Fire-boltt Rock: Price, Features

The new Fire-Boltt Rock smartwatch will be available for purchase on Flipkart, and the brand’s own website, for Rs 2,799. It arrives in multiple colour options, namely Black, Grey, and Gold.

The Fire-boltt Rock offers more than 100 watch faces for customization and personalization. It features a 1.3-inch AMOLED panel with 500 nits of peak brightness. The company’s latest smartwatch offers support for Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth 5.2.

Then, it gets a rotary crown button and has a metallic casing. Next, it can track up to 110 sport modes. It has biometric sensors for heart rate, SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, sleep cycle, and menstrual cycle tracking. Users can play games on the watch and control music and camera remotely.

For a rugged use, the watch gets IP68 water and dust resistant rating. It is backed by a 260mAh battery pack that can last for up to 7 days on a single full charge. The device also supports Voice assistant.

Urban Pro M: Price, Features

The Urban Pro M Smartwatch will be available in 5 colours, such as Midnight Black, Misty Blue, Smoky Grey, Blush Pink & Trendy Orange. It is priced at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. It can be purchased on both offline and online platforms such as Amazon & Flipkart.

The Urban Pro M features 3D curved edges and a premium metal body. Additionally, the URBAN Pro M smartwatch comes with an infinity loop strap and has a 1.91” HD display with 550 nits brightness. The dynamic rotating crown can be used to scroll through the user interface.

The watch is equipped with a smart Bluetooth calling feature that enables users to make and receive calls. This feature is enabled via a noise-isolating mic and speaker. Moreover, the Urban Pro M Smartwatch features an AI voice assistant that is capable of handling smart notifications.

In addition, the watch offers a battery life of upto 7 days and comes with fast charging capabilities. Urban Pro M also comes with an IP67 rating making it dust & water-resistant.

Additionally, it provides 24×7 continuous health monitoring with dedicated dual sensors for SpO2, heart rate, and blood pressure. The Urban PRO M smartwatch offers a total of 107 sports modes, including calorie count, weather updates, and access to a calculator. The watch comes with 150+ customizable watch faces and quick sync for faster connectivity.