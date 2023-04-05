Noise HRX Sprint, Fire-boltt Pristine smartwatches launched in India

Noise has debuted the HRX Sprint smartwatch in India while Fire-boltt has launched the Pristine watch. The HRX Sprint from Noise has a square-shaped body while the Fire-boltt Pristine has a circular one. There’s a difference of thousand bucks in the price of the smartwatches. Read on to know more about them.

Noise HRX Sprint: Price, Specifications

The Noise HRX Sprint is offered in Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Active Black, Active Blue, and Active Grey colours. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,999 and can be purchased from Amazon and the brand’s website starting April 6.

As for the specs, the watch comes with a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep tracker. It can also track your stress levels and offer breathing sessions. The wearable device packs support for more than 100 sports modes. It sports a 1.91-inch display and support for 150 customizable watch faces.

There is a rotating crown on the right side and the device is dust and water-resistant as well. It also packs an AI voice assistant, Bluetooth calling support, dial pad access, recent call logs, and favourite contacts feature. The smartwatch also gets a QR code feature to receive payments and there is a built-in game. The wearable device is claimed to offer up to 7 days of runtime.

Fire-boltt Pristine: Price, Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Pristine smartwatch is priced at Rs 2999 and comes with a 1-year warranty. It is available for purchase on Flipkart, Fireboltt’s official website, and in physical stores across the country. The smartwatch comes in two strap varieties – ceramic and silicon. It is also available in multiple colours, including pink, silver, gold, and pearl-white.

The watch gets a 1.32-inch dial with a resolution of 360 x 360-pixel resolution and a 43mm dial configuration. It has a bezel made of stainless steel. The dial uses 3D curved glass for added elegance.

Next, it gets support for Bluetooth calling, call history viewing, quick dial pad, and contact sync. It can further track 60 exclusive sports modes, and has health tracking features, including heart rate and SpO2 level monitoring, menstrual cycle and sleep cycle tracking, and sedentary reminders.

The watch can last up to 15 days on a charge, according to the company. It can also be used as a remote camera control, allowing users to take pictures from a distance. It also features smart notifications, and AI voice assistant support.



