Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2999

Fire-Boltt Ninja has introduced a new smartwatch in the Indian market callled Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling. The watch is priced at Rs 2,999 and it comes with 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch will go on sale starting from February 23 at 12:00 PM on Amazon. The smartwatch comes in four colour options: White, Black, Blue, and Gold

Let’s look at the price, specifications, and features of the new watch.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Specifications



The Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling sports a 1.69-inch touch screen display with 240 x 288 pixels resolution. The smartwatch has a rotatable crown at the right side for navigating through the UI. It comes with various watch faces as well.

The smartwatch comes with 30 sports modes. These include Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Climbing, Tennis, Yoga, Workout and more.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling packs 260mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to 5 days of battery life on a single full charge and 20 days of standby time. Further, there is also a speaker and a built-in mic.

In addition, the smartwatch packs health monitoring features like SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, sleep monitor, menstrual reminder, and Google Voice Assistant support. In addition, the smartwatch comes with an IP67 water and dustproof rating.

The smartwatch comes with in-built lightweight games like Young bird, Battleship, 2048, and Thunder. Lastly, the smartwatch has app alerts, music controls, and remote camera feature.

To refresh, the recently launched Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max is available for sale on Flipkart at Rs 1,899. The smartwatch comes in eight colour options: Black, Blue, Champagne Gold, Olive, Pink Gold, Red Navy, Rose Gold, and Yellow.