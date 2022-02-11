Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max smartwatch launched in India for Rs 1899

Fire-boltt has now launched a new smartwatch called Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max in India. The watch is priced at Rs 1,899 and comes with 1 year warranty from the date of purchase

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max is now available for sale on Flipkart. The smartwatch comes in eight colour options: Black, Blue, Champagne Gold, Olive, Pink Gold, Red Navy, Rose Gold, and Yellow.

This is the fifth smartwatch in the Ninja series after the launch of Fire-Boltt Ninja, Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro, Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 and Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max. Let’s look at the price, specifications, and features of the watch.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max sports a 1.6-inch touch screen display with 240 x 288 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass. It comes with over 100 watch faces.

The smartwatch comes with 27 sports modes. These include Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Climbing, Tennis, Rugby, Golf, Yoga, Workout, Dancing, Baseball, Elliptical, Indoor Cycling, Free Training, Rowing Machine, Outdoor Running, Skiing, Bowling, Dumbbell, Sit Up, On foot, Indoor Walking, Indoor Running.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max’s packs 200mAh battery. The comopany claims to offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single full charge and 30 days of standby time.

In addition, the smartwatch comes with an IP67 water and dustproof rating. There are also SpO2 sensor and a heart rate tracker. Further, the watch has an in-built feature for meditative breathing.

Besides, one can track all stages of sleep every night and keep a tab on sleep health with the sleep monitoring feature on the smartwatch. Other features include a stopwatch, alarm, app notifications, weather updates, call alerts, step tracking, drink water reminders, and sedentary reminders. Users can also control music playback and camera functions on a paired smartphone

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. It is compatible with iPhones running iOS 9.0 and above, and Android devices running Android 4.4 and above. Lastly, the smartwatch measures 34.5×41.5x40mm and weighs 45 grams.