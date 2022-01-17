Fire-boltt Ninja 2 Max smartwatch launched in India for Rs 1899

Fire-boltt has now launched a new smartwatch called Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max in India. The watch is priced at Rs 1,899.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max is now available for sale on Amazon. The smartwatch comes in three colour options: Black, Dark Green, and Rose Gold.

This is the fourth smartwatch in the Ninja series after the launch of Fire-Boltt Ninja, Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro, and Fire-Boltt Ninja 2. Let’s look at the price, specifications, and features of the watch.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max sports a 1.5-inch touch screen display with 240 x 280 pixels resolution. It come with over 200 watch faces. Furthermore, the full touch screen supports complete capacitive and responsive touch interface.

The smartwatch comes with more than 20 sports modes. These include badminton, swimming, football, skipping, basketball, cycling, running, walking, and more. It also comes with up to 7 days of battery life.

In addition, the Ninja 2 Max comes with an IP68 water and dustproof rating. There are also SpO2 sensor and a heart rate tracker. Further, Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max brigs to users the benefit of daily breathing exercise through the watch.

Besides, one can track all stages of sleep every night and keep a tab on sleep health with the sleep monitoring feature on the smartwatch. Other features include a stopwatch, alarm, app notifications, weather updates, call alerts, Remote Control Camera and Music Function. Lastly, the watch measures 43 x 37 x 9 mm and weighs 32 grams.

To refresh, the recently launched Fire-Boltt Ultron comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. The Ultron smartwatch is priced in India for Rs 3,999.

The smartwatch comes with a heart rate tracker, a sleep tracker and a SpO2 monitor for measuring blood-oxygen levels. In addition, there is a menstrual reminder and meditative breathing exercises. Furthermore, it has 14 sports modes including Walking, Running, Train Running, Indoor cycling, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Baseball, Swimming, Rowling, Yoga and Free Training.

In addition, the smartwatch has a 3ATM water resistance (up to 30m depth). The watch can provide a 5-day battery life on a single charge as per claims from the company. Besides, the watch uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.