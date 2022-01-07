Fire-Boltt Ultron smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,999

After launching Fire-boltt Ninja 2 smartwatch in India yesterday, the company has now launched a new smartwatch. Called Fire-Boltt Ultron, the watch is priced at Rs 3,999.

The Fire-Boltt Ultron is now available for sale on Flipkart. The smartwatch comes in four colour options: Black, Blue, Grey, and Pink.

Fire-Boltt Ultron Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Ultron comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels. Further, it comes with Always-on Display and a bunch of watch faces to choose from.

The smartwatch comes with a heart rate tracker, a sleep tracker and a SpO2 monitor for measuring blood-oxygen levels. In addition, there is a menstrual reminder and meditative breathing exercises. It has 14 sports modes including Walking, Running, Train Running, Indoor cycling, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Baseball, Swimming, Rowling, Yoga and Free Training.

In addition, the smartwatch has a 3ATM water resistance (up to 30m depth). The watch can provide a 5-day battery life on a single charge as per claims from the company. Besides, the watch uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Other features include a stopwatch, alarm, app notifications, weather updates, call alerts, Remote Control Camera and Music Function.

Meanwhile, the Fire-boltt Ninja 2 will be available for sale on Amazon for Rs 1,699 starting January 7. The smartwatch will be available in three colour options: Black, Blue, and Gold.

The Ninja 2 smartwatch by Fire-boltt sports a 1.3-inch HD (240×240 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass. The watch has 30 sports modes including hiking, Badminton, Basketball, Skipping, Cycling, Running and Walking.

The Fire-boltt Ninja 2 comes with a heart rate tracker, a sleep tracker and a SpO2 monitor for measuring blood-oxygen levels. The Watch is compatible with Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 8.0 or higher. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It offers 7-day battery life on a single charge.