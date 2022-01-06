Fire-boltt Ninja 2 smartwatch launched in India

Fire-boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India called Ninja 2. The watch comes with a whopping 30 sports modes. The watch has a seven-day battery life and is IP68 certified.

The Fire-boltt Ninja 2 will be available for sale on Amazon for Rs 1,699 starting January 7. The smartwatch will be available in three colour options: Black, Blue, and Gold.

Fire-boltt Ninja 2 Features

The Ninja 2 smartwatch by Fire-boltt sports a 1.3-inch HD (240×240 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass. It is an LCD panel housed in a metal frame. The watch has 30 sports modes including hiking, Badminton, Basketball, Skipping, Cycling, Running and Walking. Sensors on the watch include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and light sensor.

The smartwatch has a wide range of watch faces. The Watch is compatible with Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 8.0 or higher. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The watch can provide a 7-day battery life on a single charge as per claims from the company.

The Fire-boltt Ninja 2 comes with a heart rate tracker, a sleep tracker and a SpO2 monitor for measuring blood-oxygen levels. The Watch uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Other features include a stopwatch, alarm, app notifications, weather updates, and menstrual reminders.

Recently, Fire-Boltt launched Almighty smartwatch for Rs 14,999. It has been launched exclusively on Flipkart and it will soon be made available on other leading e-commerce platforms. The watch comes with black and brown leather strap colour variants.

Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen offering a resolution of 454×454 pixels. Further, it comes with Always-on Display.

The Almighty smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling and Google/Siri Voice Assistant. The Bluetooth calling smartwatch has an in-built speaker and microphone and 11 sports mode. It is IP67 water and sweat resistant and allows smart notifications along with music and camera control.