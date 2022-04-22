Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus launched with 30 sports mode, over 200 watch faces

Fire-Boltt has now launched a new smartwatch called Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus in India. The watch is priced at Rs 2,499 and comes with 1 year warranty from the date of purchase

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus will be available for sale on Flipkart starting April 24 at 12PM. The smartwatch comes in six colour options: Black, Red, Blue, Pink, Grey, and Green.

This is the another smartwatch in the Ninja series after the Fire-Boltt Ninja, Ninja 2, Ninja Pro Max, Ninja 2 Max, and Ninja Call 2. Let’s look at the price, specifications, and features of the watch.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus sports a 1.69-inch HD display with 240 x 280 pixels resolution. You can also customise its look thanks to the over 200 cloud-based watch faces.

The smartwatch comes with 30 sports modes. These include Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Climbing among others. According to the company, the Ninja Pro Plus has a battery life of up to 5 days on a single charge.

The watch is capable of recording steps taken, total calories burnt, and heartbeat per minute. Further, the smart wearable records total distance traveled. It also offers SpO2 sensor, female health tracking, a heart rate tracker and sleep tracker. There is also an integrated Breathe Mode for meditative breathing.

The watch also features games like thunder battleship, young bird, and 2048 that can be played offline. Other features include music control and camera control, games support, reminder, flashlight, alarm, stopwatch, and clock. The watch offers 2ATM water resistance as well.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. It is compatible with iPhones running iOS 9.0 and above, and Android devices running Android 4.4 and above.