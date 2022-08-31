Fire-Boltt Dynamite, Ninja Calling Pro smartwatches launched in India

Fire-Boltt has launched two new smartwatches in India, including the Dynamite and the Ninja Calling Pro. Both smartwatches come with Bluetooth calling feature where you can make and receive calls directly from the watch. While the Fire-Boltt Dynamite is IP68 certified, the Ninja Calling Pro gets an IP67 certification.

Priced at Rs 3,999, the Dynamite is currently available on Amazon, whereas Ninja Calling Pro is available on Flipkart for Rs 1,999. Both the watches can also be purchased from the company’s website as well.

Fire-Boltt Dynamite

This smartwatch from the house of Fire-Boltt sports a 1.81” HD display and the highest number of watch faces, says the company. The Bluetooth calling smartwatch has smart features like camera control, music control, sedentary reminder, and water reminder. The watch also enables you to access your recent call log along with a dial pad and enables contact saving.

The smartwatch further boasts fast charging, which allows you to use the watch for 24 hours after plugging in the charger for just 10 minutes. Once fully charged, Dynamite offers a battery playtime of 5-8 days in normal mode and 10 days in standby mode. Besides this, the IP68 water-resistant Dynamite is loaded with 123 sports modes and supports real-time health monitoring with SPO2, Heart Rate, and Sleep monitors.

Ninja Calling Pro

The newest addition to the flagship Ninja series of Fire-Boltt, Ninja Calling Pro comes with a large 1.69” HD display. The Bluetooth calling smartwatch has a built-in AI Voice Assistant, with which you can simply tap, speak to the timepiece and get things done with your voice. For instance, you can instruct Ninja Calling Pro to play music or set an alarm for the early morning.

One can also tap on the dial to choose from one of the various inbuilt games. The watch comes with 120 sports modes and can monitor SPO2 levels and heart rate as well. It is further IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.