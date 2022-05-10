FiiO JD3 In-ear monitors launched in India

FiiO, the Chinese audio manufacturer has launched new JD3 in-ear monitors (IEMs) in India. The FiiO JD3 come with professional tuning and powerful drivers according to the company. These in-ear monitors have dynamic drivers and have a cable length of approximately 120cm.

The FiiO JD3 IEMs have a price tag of Rs 1,699 in India and are available to purchase from the FiiO store and all major online and offline retail stores across India. The IEMs have body made of high-grade aluminum and stainless steel. They are designed in a way to reduce distortion and provide an enhanced Bass experience. It comes with colour-coded blue and red grilles so the user can identify the left and right audio channels.

In addition, you get braided cables, and an in-line controller. The audio relies on 9.2m composite, dynamic drivers which have a sensitivity of up to 107dB. Other than that, the IEMs sport dual chambers, a sound-absorbing configuration, and strong neodymium magnets for great bass transient performance.

It also features a Line Type plug, 3.5mm connectors, and an HD microphone. The JD3 IEMs come with 4 pairs of silicone ear tips in the box to match SS/S/M/L ear sizes.

Meanwhile, brands like Sennheiser have recently launched other audio products for audiophiles. It recently launched Sennheiser Sport TWS earbuds which brings superior audio performance for fitness enthusiasts and athletes no matter how intense the workout. Its unique Adaptable Acoustic feature also offers a choice of open and closed ear adapters, allowing athletes to tailor their listening experience to their sport.

Designed and engineered in Germany, the acoustic system is powered by a unique 7mm dynamic driver that delivers full bass and superior clarity without distortion – even at high volume according to Sennheiser.