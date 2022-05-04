Sennheiser Sport TWS Earbuds launched in India

Sennheiser has launched the new Sennheiser Sport TWS earbuds which brings superior audio performance for fitness enthusiasts and athletes no matter how intense the workout. Its unique Adaptable Acoustic feature also offers a choice of open and closed ear adapters, allowing athletes to tailor their listening experience to their sport.

The device will be available for sale starting May 3, 2022 at an introductory offer price of Rs 10,990 across online platforms such as Sennheiser’s own website, Amazon India, and other leading electronic outlets in India.

Sennheiser Sport TWS Specifications

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless delivers an “exceptional sound experience thanks to Sennheiser’s TrueResponse transducer”, claims the brand. Designed and engineered in Germany, the acoustic system is powered by a unique 7mm dynamic driver that delivers full bass and superior clarity without distortion – even at high volume according to Sennheiser.

The Sport True Wireless also puts athletes in control of how they experience sound and perceive their surroundings. The unique Adaptable Acoustic feature allows athletes to choose either open or closed ear adapters and adjust EQ settings for custom training sound.

The open ear adapters in combination with the Aware EQ settings help to reduce body-borne noise and allow some outside sounds to enter for better situational awareness. In this mode, runners hear fewer distracting noises such as their own heartbeat or footsteps and more of their surroundings, blending their favourite exercise playlist with sounds of nature or the city while improving awareness. Those who prefer their own music in noisy gyms and don’t want to be distracted by the busy environment will find peace of mind with the closed ear adapter and Focus EQ settings.

In addition to the Sennheiser Smart Control App’s Focus and Aware EQ settings, athletes can make fully customizable pre-sets for their listening experience via the Sound Check feature. The intuitive touch controls of the SPORT True Wireless let users personalize the sound to their preferences and facilitate access to audio navigation and voice assistants. Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility and support for audio codecs like SBC, AAC and aptX also make it easy to stay connected to mobile devices, smartwatches, smart TVs, and connected fitness devices for a seamless audio experience.

The earbuds can be customized with a choice of ear adapters in three sizes and four different ear fins to withstand any workout. With an IP54 rating, the SPORT True Wireless is dust and splash resistant and can also easily withstand sweat, runs in the rain, and even workouts at the beach. The Sport True Wireless has a battery life of 9 hours on a single charge, and another 18 hours with the charging case.