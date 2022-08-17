FiiO FF3 Drum type dual cavity earbuds launched in India

FiiO has launched its latest flagship wired earbuds the FF3 in India. The in-ear headphones are constructed with a unique Drum-shaped shape and sport large 14.2mm LCP diaphragms.

Available in two colours — Elegant Black and Cosmic Silver, the new FiiO FF3 Drum Type Dual-Cavity Earbuds are available on fiio.co.in for an MRP of Rs 9,990. The headphones come with a 1-year warranty period.

FiiO FF3 Features

Built with a unique shape, FiiO has given the pair a look like the musical instrument known as “the Drum.” This tube design extends the airflow path, increases the air damping, and improves the audio performance with the ability to frequencies as low as 90Hz

It sports a dual-cavity design for deeper bass using 316L Stainless Steel polished construction for each earbud. To add to the rich sound and superior studio-like audio quality, FiiO has built the FF3 with large 14.2mm LCP diaphragms which are coated with beryllium and rimmed with polyurethane. Additionally, these diaphragms are driven using Japan’s ultra-fine copper-clad aluminium Daikoku voice coil.

Besides, to ensure a secure fit along with optimal audio performance, the new FiiO FF3 Drum Type Dual-Cavity Earbuds are supplied with three pairs of ear tips. However, FiiO does not refer to them as Ear-Tips, but as Sponge Covers. These tips differ not only in size but in a reference to the sound that can be achieved with each pair. Further, each tip pair is given a unique identity — “bass-enhancement”, “balanced” and “transparent treble-focused,” which are completely based on how each one enhances the performance of the audio.

Moreover, the FiiO FF3 Drum Type Dual-Cavity Earbuds rely entirely on cables made using high-purity copper with a silver coating (silver-plated monocrystalline copper cable). Additionally, the audio jack/plug is unique and flexible and is designed for quick access and high compatibility. Lastly, the audio jack features a twist-lock swappable option wherein you can switch between 3.5mm stereo mini jacks and 4.4mm termination plugs.