Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro smartwatch launched in India

Fastrack launched the Revoltt FS1 in India last month and it has now debuted the Pro model of the same smartwatch. The Revoltt FS1 Pro has a bigger display than the FS1 and also gets a claimed 7-day battery backup. As the resolution of the display has also been bumped up, the content should look sharper and more crisp on the Revoltt FS1 Pro.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro: Price

The Revoltt FS1 Pro will be available for purchase starting April 27 at a special launch price of Rs 3995 on Flipkart.com and the Fastrack website. In comparison, the Revoltt FS1 is currently priced at Rs 1,995. The Pro model is available in the same selection of colours as the Revoltt FS1, such as Black, Blue, Green, and Teal.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro: Features, Specs

The Revoltt FS1 Pro sports a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Arched Display with Always-On-Display support and a maximum pixel resolution of 410×502. Arched here means that the display has a slight curve at the middle. Users can choose from over 200 watch face options available for customisation according to their preferences.

The company says the smartwatch employs an advanced chipset to ensure smooth connectivity and lightning performance. It supports SingleSync Bluetooth calling, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from the watch, thanks to the inbuilt mic and speaker.

The watch is IP68 dust and water-resistant, making it durable for rough daily use. It offers up to 7 days of battery life and supports NitroFast Charging, providing a day worth of backup with just 10 minutes of charge. The watch can be paired with the Fastrack Reflex World App which can further enhance the user experience.

For sports tracking, there’s support for more than 110 sports modes, alongside advanced health monitoring features such as continuous stress monitoring, auto sleep tracking, and 24 x 7 heart rate monitoring. Additionally, it has smart notifications and an AI voice assistant as well.