Fire-boltt Collide, Fastrack Limitless FS1 smartwatches launched in India

Fire-boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India, called the Collide. The watch has an IP68 rated build and sports a 1.32 inch Retina level display that has a 360×360 pixel resolution and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, Fastrack debuted its Limitless FS1 watch in India with Alexa built-in.

Fire-boltt Collide: Price, Features

The new Fire-Boltt Collide smartwatch will be available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and physical stores starting today, for Rs 2,999. It arrives in multiple colour options, namely Black, Grey, Grey/Black, Silver Black silicone straps and Brown leather options.

The Fire-boltt Collide offers more than 100 watch faces for customization and personalization. It features a 1.32-inch panel with 500 nits of peak brightness. The company’s latest smartwatch offers support for Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth 5.2.

Then, it gets a rotary crown button and is built with a 10.7mm body. It can track up to 70 sport modes and has biometric sensors for heart rate, SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, sleep cycle, and menstrual cycle tracking. Users can play games on the watch and control music and camera remotely.

For a rugged use, the watch gets IP68 water and dust resistant rating. It is backed by a 330mAh battery pack that can last for up to 7 days on a single full charge. The device also supports Voice assistant.

Read More: Noise HRX Sprint, Fire-boltt Pristine smartwatches launched in India

Fastrack Limitless FS1: Price, Features

The new Fastrack Limitless FS1 will be available at a special launch price of Rs 1,995 only on Amazon Fashion on 11th April. It will come in three colours: Black, Blue, and Pink. The brand also confirms that the Limitless series will have 5 smartwatches and FS1 is its first product.

The watch sports a 1.95″ Horizon Curve Display, the largest ever by the brand. It connects with your phone wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.3 and is powered by an ATS chipset. It also offers advanced health monitoring features, such as continuous stress tracking, auto sleep tracking, and 24×7 heart rate tracking.

Next, one can modify the watch face from 150+ options accessible and with auto recognition of sports such as running, sprinting & walking to track from the 100+ sports modes. It also offers smart notifications and up to 10 days of battery life. The watch is Bluetooth calling enabled so users can take calls on the watch itself. Lastly, Alexa is built into the watch for added convenience.