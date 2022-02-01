Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch with launched in India for Rs 4995

Fastrack has announced the launch of its new smartwatch in India. The new wearable is called the Fastrack Reflex Vox. It has multi-sports modes and various health-related features.

It is priced at Rs 6995 and is launched with an introductory offer at Rs 4995. The Fastrack Reflex VOX is available to shop in Fastrack stores, World of Titan, authorised Titan dealer outlets, Fastrack website, Amazon, Shoppers stop and Lifestyle. This smartwatch comes in four colours – Carbon Black, Blazing Blue, Champagne Pink and Flaming Red.

Fastrack Reflex VOX Features

Fastrack Reflex VOX features a rectangular 1.69” HD screen. It comes with over 100 watch faces so you can customize your watch as per your preference. In addition, there are interchangeable straps as well. It has features like built-in Alexa and multi-sports mode.

Moving on, the smartwatch features trackers that enable the users to monitor their wellness at regular intervals. In addition to Heart Rate Monitor (HRM), Sleep tracker, Daily activity tracker. Further, Reflex VOX is equipped with Blood oxygen saturation (SP02 monitor), Stress Monitor and a menstrual tracker as well.

Fastrack Reflex VOX includes music control, camera control, call and message alerts and app notifications alert. The company claims that the smartwatch offers up to 10 days of battery life.

Previously, Fastrack FT3 and FT4 TWS Earbuds were launched in India. The Fastrack FT3 model will cost you Rs 2995. The FT4 model comes at Rs 4495.

The new Fastrack Truly Wireless Buds are available on Fastrack stores, Fastrack website (www.fastrack.in), World of Titan, all authorised dealers of TCL, large format stores like Shoppers Stop and market place Amazon India.

The Fastrack FT3 and FT4 TWS models have a snug and lightweight fit for users. The new earbuds have Environmental Noise Cancellations that block external noise for clearer calls. Both the TWS models come with Google and Siri Voice Assistant for improved productivity and multi-tasking.