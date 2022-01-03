Fastrack launches FT3 and FT4 TWS Earbuds starting at Rs 2995

Fastrack has today announced the launch of two new variants of Truly Wireless Earbuds (TWS). The Fastrack FT3 model will cost you Rs 2995. The FT4 model comes at Rs 4495.

The new Fastrack Truly Wireless Buds are available on Fastrack stores, Fastrack website (www.fastrack.in), World of Titan, all authorised dealers of TCL, large format stores like Shoppers Stop and market place Amazon India.

The Fastrack FT3 and FT4 TWS models have a snug and lightweight fit for users. The new earbuds have Environmental Noise Cancellations that block external noise for clearer calls. Both the TWS models come with Google and Siri Voice Assistant for improved productivity and multi-tasking.

The Fastrack FT4 model comes in 3 anticipated solid matte colours. It features 40 hours of playback, Environmental Noise cancellation and a 6mm bass driver provide for enhanced and immersive sound. The FT4 comes with IPX4 sweat resistance.

The FT3 model is available in 4 unique colour variants, Noir Black, Pearl White, Rich Green, Blush Rose Gold. It features 10mm Bass Driver and offers 24 hours of playback. For gaming, there is an in-built gaming mode and environmental noise cancellation. It comes loaded with IPX6 sweat and water resistance.

Commenting on the launch, Fastrack’s Marketing Head Ajay Maurya said, “The new launches are packed with features relevant to the young, always-on consumer and are stylishly designed to make for an eye-catching accessory.”

Meanwhile, Noise Beads earbuds were recently launched in India. The new Noise Beads are priced at Rs 3,499, while they are currently being sold at Rs 1,499 as a part of an introductory offer. The product has a standard 1-year warranty and comes in Black, White, and Grey colour options.

These True Wireless earbuds come with up to 18 hours of battery life, IPX5 rating, Bluetooth 5.1 and more. The TWS can be used with either an iPhone or an Android phone.