Expected OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 5G spotted on BIS

Two OnePlus phones have been spotted on BIS which are expected to be the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus is likely to bring two new smartphones in India under the budget segment and will seemingly belong to the Nord lineup from OnePlus. The two new upcoming smartphones have been spotted on BIS Certification website that suggests imminent launch of both the phones in the country.

The BIS listings were spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma which suggest one of the phones comes with the model number OnePlus EBBA (EB2101) that is supposedly the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. On the other hand, the phone with model number OnePlus Denniz (DN2101) could be the OnePlus Nord 2.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will purportedly serve as a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that never got launched in India. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2 will replace the original Nord that launched in India back in July of 2020.

While the specifications of the Nord CE 5G are still unknown, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. Out of the phones, the Nord CE 5G will be a lower powered smartphone compared to the OnePlus Nord 2 which should fall in the premium mid-range segment in India.

Separately, OnePlus recently announced the company has extended the warranty for all of its products to 30th June 2021 for those with an expiry date between 1st April and 29th June 2021. The company also said that most of its service center operations have been temporarily halted in compliance with Government regulations until further notice.