OnePlus Nord N1 could now be called Nord CE 5G per leak

As per a new leak, the OnePlus Nord N1 moniker has been replaced with Nord CE 5G.

Advertisement

The OnePlus Nord lineup has consisted of a total of three phones till now. The successor to the Nord N10 5G (that was never launched in India) could now allegedly be called the Nord CE 5G. This moniker replaces the last one which was 'Nord N1 5G'.

The OnePlus Nord N1 5G was reported to be in works back in February and was speculated to launch as the next version of the Nord N10 5G. The name for the phone was leaked by the known tipster, Max Jambor. And now, the tipster says the Nord N1 5G moniker has been scrapped in replacement of Nord CE 5G.

There's no information as to what 'CE' stands for, yet. Even the specifications of the device have been kept under the wraps for now. The Nord N10 5G was launched only in North America and Europe as an affordable smartphone.

Advertisement

The Nord CE 5G was spotted at BIS back in March with model number ‘EB2101'. The appearance on the BIS indicates that the India launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone might not be far away.

As per the leaked render, the device will sport a 6.49-inch display with a hole-punch at the top left corner for the front-facing camera. The display is flat. The side and top bezels are relatively thinner than the chin bezel.

On the back, the smartphone will come with a rectangular camera triple-camera setup with an LED flash compared to quad rear cameras in the Nord N10. As per the leak, the back panel will most likely be plastic with a glossy finish.