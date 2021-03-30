OnePlus Nord 2 could arrive in less than 5 months, OnePlus Nord SE cancelled

As per new reports, the special edition of the OnePlus Nord has been cancelled and won't be released for the public

The OnePlus Nord that was launched in India back in July of last year was supposed to launch in a new avatar this year but it seems like the brand has cancelled the plans for the same. The OnePlus Nord SE that was supposed to arrive won't likely be released any time soon now.

Back in December, Max Jambor, a known tipster informed that it there will be a OnePlus Nord SE that was a special edition which was made in cooperation with the artist Joshua Vides and was supposed to be released late 2020 or early 2021. Now, several of the tipster's sources claim the Special Edition will not be launched for the public.

The sources close to the development didn't reveal any reason for the cancelled launch. However, the moniker 'Nord SE' could be used in future smartphones or Special Editions as its a not an entirely new device, but the same smartphone just redesigned in a new avatar.

Jambor also says the OnePlus Nord 2 is also under development for a few months now and it would be unrealistic for OnePlus to launch a new Special Edition of the original Nord device that will soon be 1 year old. The tipster also gave us a timeline for the launch of the Nord 2 saying it could arrive in less than 5 months from now.

OnePlus recently revealed its all new OnePlus 9 series which will serve as the company's flagship series for this year. The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and sports a 6.7-inch curved QHD+ (3216 × 1440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, touch response rate of 360Hz, HDR10+ certification, MEMC support, 10-bit colour depth along with 1300 nits of peak brightness. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. The SoC is paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a Hasselblad-tuned quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 f/1.8 main camera with OIS. The smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging support that will charge the battery from empty to full in 29 minutes.