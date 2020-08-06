Advertisement

Exclusive: Nokia 5.3 coming this month in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 06, 2020 6:02 pm

Latest News

Nokia will also be launching a couple of other smartphones as well.
Nokia is planning to launch Nokia 5.3 smartphone in India. Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the brand will launch Nokia 5.3 in the month of August.

The sources further revealed that along with the launch of Nokia 5.3, the company will also be launching a couple of other smartphones as well. However, the names of other smartphones are not known at the moment.

To recall, Nokia 5.3 was launched earlier this year along with Nokia 8.3 5G. The Nokia 5.3 comes with a price tag of 189 Euros (approx. Rs 15,080) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It comes in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour options.

 

Nokia 5.3 Specifications


The Nokia 5.3 is loaded with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 4000mAh battery that promises 2-day battery life. The phone runs Android 10.

The Nokia 5.3 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and Dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm and weighs 185 grams.

It is likely that Nokia might announce the Nokia 8.3 along with Nokia 5.3. The Nokia 8.3 5G is the first smartphone from HMD Global that comes with 5G support.

Nokia 8.3 Specifications

It comes with a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.


The Nokia 8.3 5G is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 operating system. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with a quad-camera setup with Zeiss optics. The camera comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front is loaded with a 24-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

 

Recently, Nokia C3 entry-level smartphone with Android 10 was announced at 699 Yuan (approx. Rs 7,530) and it is available in two colour options including Nordic Blue and Gold Sand.

The Nokia C3 is loaded with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. The phone is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The Nokia C3 runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with 3040mAh battery.

Nokia

Latest Smartphones
